Philadelphia Phillies call up former Bishop Kelley, OSU standout Donovan Walton

Oklahoma State alum Donovan Walton joins Philadelphia Phillies, strengthening their infield amid injury issues. The former Bishop Kelley standout was heating up in Triple-A.

By: Scott Pfeil

Prior to Monday night's game against the New York Mets, the Philadelphia Phillies selected the contract of former Bishop Kelley and Oklahoma State standout Donovan Walton from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He will wear No. 18 with the Phillies. He is not listed in the starting lineup for Monday's game.

Walton is hitting .270 with 13 home runs and 64 RBIs across two Triple-A teams this season. With Lehigh Valley, he was hitting .339 with 2 home runs and 27 RBIs in 50 games.

Walton will provide infield depth while the Phillies deal with the absences of Trea Turner (hamstring) and Alec Bohm (shoulder), both of whom were placed on the injured list Monday

Walton signed a minor league deal with the Mets this past offseason after spending last year with the Giants, but he was drafted by the Mets in the 36th round out of high school in 2012. The Mets traded the 31-year-old to the Phillies on July 1st.

The 30-year-old has appeared in 70 games over five seasons in his MLB career and made his MLB debut with the Mariners in 2019.



