FC Tulsa adds Seattle Sounders defender Travian Sousa on loan for playoff push

By: Scott Pfeil

FC Tulsa announced on Monday the signing of defender Travian Sousa on loan from Major League Soccer’s Seattle Sounders FC for the remainder of the 2025 USL Championship season.

Sousa, 23, is a left back from Lathrop, Calif. He began his youth career with Ballistic United SC and the Sacramento Republic Academy before joining the academy at Hamburger SV in Germany. He later played for Sporting Kansas City II and Oakland Roots SC before joining Seattle’s MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Tacoma Defiance, where he made 61 appearances and scored three goals from 2022–24.

In December 2024, Sousa signed a first-team contract with Seattle Sounders FC through the 2025 season, with club options for 2026 and 2027. He has also represented the United States at the U-19 and U-20 levels.

“We’re excited to welcome Travian to FC Tulsa. His athleticism, energy, and dynamic presence on the field will make an immediate impact.” Caleb Sewell, FC Tulsa Sporting Director and General Manager said. “Travian’s ability on both ends gives us another dimension, and we look forward to his contributions for the remainder of the season.”

What this means for FC Tulsa

Adding Sousa bolsters a defense that demands consistency, athleticism and tactical awareness as the club pushes for playoff positioning. His background in youth national team programs and proven experience in MLS NEXT Pro make him a strong addition to Tulsa’s roster.

Looking ahead

Sousa is expected to be available for selection pending league and federation approval. FC Tulsa will provide further updates on his debut match.