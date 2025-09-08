Sooners’ Defense Shines: Toby Rowland & Chris Williams break down Oklahoma’s big win over Michigan

Join Toby Rowland and Chris Williams as they analyze Oklahoma’s defensive dominance, John Mateer’s QB run game, and key takeaways from the prime-time victory over Michigan.

By: News 9, Toby Rowland

On the latest OU Update Podcast brought to you by Braum's...Toby Rowland and Chris Williams bring you a recap from Oklahoma's win over Michigan.

1. OU’s defense was physically dominant.

The Sooners’ defensive scheme disrupted Michigan’s big-play potential. “Kendal Daniels made a few plays where you go, okay, that’s what we’ve been looking for…Robert Spears Jennings looked like a linebacker. He was meeting blockers, he was meeting pullers, he was making tackles at or within two yards of the line of scrimmage.”

2. Michigan’s running game was neutralized.

Oklahoma forced the Wolverines into long-yardage situations, limiting their effectiveness on the ground. “Besides the 75-yard run, Michigan had 31 carries for 71 yards. That’s 2.3 yards per carry. This is Michigan. So that is outstanding.”

3. Freshman defensive star Courtland Guillory impresses.

Guillory showed poise and versatility, even in high-pressure situations. “They lined them all up, and they brought them all, and they left Guillory with no help, he and the other DBs, and he was fine. He held in there and did his job wonderfully.”

4. John Mateer excels in the QB run game but must protect himself.

The Sooner quarterback’s mobility was a key factor in offensive success, but staying healthy is crucial. Williams and Rowland agreed: “The best ability is availability…he wants to try to run over the defensive back and get an extra yard or two, and props to him for that, but he’s got to stay on the field. Get out of bounds, get down.” Mateer’s ability to run and pass keeps defenses guessing and sets up a balanced attack.

5. Special teams showed areas for improvement.

While OU won convincingly, mistakes on punts, kickoffs, and trick plays kept Michigan in the game. “Special teams was kind of ugly…all things that are correctable, but man, that group…they dropped a touchdown pass on the trick play, they gave up a 75-yard touchdown run, and the fact that they still won the game by double digits…shows what they could be if they could put it all together.”











