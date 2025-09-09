2025 Korn Ferry Tour Giveaway

Watch News On 6 at 6pm for your chance to win a 4-pack of general admission tickets to the tournament from September 29 - October 5, 2025!

Tuesday, September 9th 2025, 12:00 pm

By: News On 6


The Korn Ferry Tour is coming to the Patriot Golf Club in Owasso from September 29 - October 5, 2025!

For the week of September 15th, watch News On 6 at 6pm for your chance to win a 4-pack of general admission tickets to the tournament PLUS a chance to win the Grand Prize: Hospitality Passes!

Grand Prize details:

Liberty Lounge at 17. From this premium location, you'll enjoy sweeping views of the par-3 17th hole, the Tulsa skyline and The Patriot's iconic, high-flying American flag. Alongside world-class golf, your experience includes complimentary food and beverages within the venue. Plus, your ticket grants access to all public areas throughout the course. Winners gets a 4-pack of passes.

More info on Korn Ferry Tour here: https://compliancesolutionschampionship.com/
