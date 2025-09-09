What we learned from Ben Arbuckle as Oklahoma prepares for Temple

The Sooners head into Saturday’s matchup against Temple with momentum, highlighting Mateer’s dual-threat ability, a deep running back rotation, and emerging standouts across the offense.

Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle met with the media this week to reflect on last week’s win and look ahead to Saturday’s matchup against Temple. Here are the key takeaways:

Respect for Temple’s Defense

Temple has impressed through two decisive wins to start the season. The Owls’ defense has been physical, well-coached, and disruptive,defensive end Cam' Ron Stewart stands out as a player to watch.

John Mateer’s Dual-Threat Ability Expands the Playbook

Mateer’s running ability was on display early in his career at Washington State, when he made defenders miss in a spring scrimmage. His legs now add flexibility to the playbook, and his vision in the run game is instinctual. Described as “a football player before he’s a quarterback,” Mateer brings traits that stress opposing defenses.

Running Back Rotation By Committee

Rather than relying on a single featured back, the Sooners continue to use a committee approach. Ball carriers are expected to do more than run—they must pass protect, catch out of the backfield, and embrace physicality. Jovantae Barnes, Tory Blaylock, and others have each earned touches through their versatility.

Praise for Young and Returning Players

Derek Simmons and Heath Ozaeta – Both linemen showed professionalism in their return from injury and played with physicality against Michigan.. Jaren Kanak – The converted tight end has exceeded expectations since switching from defense, using his defensive background to find space and win matchups as a receiver.

Blocking Is About Loving Your Teammates

Physicality remains a core emphasis, especially at the skill positions. Wide receivers like Keontez Lewis and Jovantae Barnes have set the tone as willing blockers, embodying the phrase, “No block, no rock.”

Weekly Adjustments and Personnel Flexibility

The offensive approach changes week to week based on opponent and available personnel. Whether in 11, 12, 20, or other groupings, the focus is on creating space and putting players in the best position to succeed. “These kids work too hard for me not to give them the best chance,” Arbuckle noted.