OK-TF1 trains for rescues as Tulsa Fire expands swift water response

By: Brooke Cox

When tragedy strikes, seconds count. Oklahoma Task Force One recently wrapped up specialized rescue training to prepare for disasters ranging from tornadoes to floods.

Task Force One Training

The team is made up of Tulsa and regional firefighters, along with law enforcement officers who train with heavy equipment, drones, cameras, and canine units. Their skills are used in rescues across Oklahoma and surrounding states.

"They are a local group of Tulsa and regional fire folks and some law enforcement folks who come together and do special rescue training," Tulsa Fire Chief Michael Baker said. "They do everything from swift water rescue to simulations of parking structures damaged in a tornado or earthquake."

The task force partners with a sister unit in Oklahoma City and is supported financially through the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management, helping reduce the impact on the fire department’s budget.

Swift Water Rescue

Tulsa’s location along the Arkansas River keeps swift water rescues a priority. Baker said that while the department once relied on boats for flood response, operations have shifted toward fast-moving and shallow water rescues.

"Things have transitioned from a boat response to now we're doing a lot more swift water and more shallow water," Baker said. "So even if we'd get torrential rains, we have to go in and wade in and pull people out of perilous situations."

Much of the training takes place at the Wave Park facility, where firefighters practice lifesaving techniques such as rope-throwing and life-jacket deployment.

Community Connection

The department is also involved in community support efforts, including the Badges and BBQ fundraiser on Sept. 27.

The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m., with tickets priced at $50 for general admission and $25 for first responders. Proceeds benefit Tulsa Crime Stoppers.