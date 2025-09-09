'Stay informed and proactive': Tulsa Health Department braces for more COVID-19 and seasonal illnesses

COVID-19 cases rising in Tulsa County—12.9% tests return positive as health officials brace for worse this fall and winter.

By: Eden Jones

Seasonal Illnesses on the Rise

Health officials in Tulsa say COVID-19 cases and other respiratory illnesses are on the rise. Out of all the people taking COVID-19 tests in Tulsa County, the Oklahoma State Health Department data shows 12.9% of them are coming back positive. That's above the state's baseline of 10%. And the Tulsa Health Department says it could get worse as we head into the fall and winter months.

"It's kind of around these fall, winter, early spring months that we are really encouraging individuals to stay informed and proactive on taking those precautions to keep themselves and their families safe and healthy," said Epidemiologist Madison Thomas with the Tulsa Health Department.

Precautions to Take

Thomas says the rise is expected since we are on the cusp of peak respiratory illness season. She encourages people to wash their hands with warm soapy water, cover their coughs and stay up to date on COVID vaccinations. Thomas says the uptick in cases is a reminder that COVID-19 is still a threat especially for those with underlying health conditions, older adults, and children.

"COVID-19 does continue to mutate so we still have variants that are circulating so there's always that chance for something to pop up that might be more contagious or more severe," she said.

Where to Get Tested in Tulsa

COVID-19 testing is widely available in Tulsa County. Testing is available at the following locations below. Hours, eligibility requirements, cost and other details may vary. The Tulsa Health Department encourages people to call them at any time for information.

The Tulsa Health Department will provide information about updated flu and COVID vaccines later this month.



