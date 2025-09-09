Bixby retirement community soars to new heights for National Assisted Living Week

Covenant Living of Bixby offered residents and caregivers the chance to ride in a tethered hot air balloon to celebrate National Assisted Living Week.

By: Alyssa Miller

A senior retirement community in Bixby is proving adventure has no age limit during National Assisted Living Week. The annual event celebrates residents and their dedicated caregivers nationwide. This year's theme is Ageless Adventure.

"Aging is just part of life's process," said Life Enrichment Coordinator Jeanette Preston. "Regardless of their age, we are going to give them the best quality of life possible."

The facility invited Auspicious Balloon Flights, a hot air balloon company in Bixby that operates one of the few wheelchair-accessible baskets in the country. Its pilot, Martin Philpott, gave caregivers and residents a ride on a tethered hot air balloon.

As they floated up 36 feet in the air, Treva Gray, a resident of 7 years, felt "scared to death," but at the top, her fear turned into something more freeing. "It was almost like I was looking at another planet," she said.

Beside Gray in the basket was Shirley Gardner. She is a 90-year-old resident at Covenant Living of Bixby and has waited her whole life to ride in a hot air balloon. "I have watched them for many years fly over, but I did not ever dream I would have the opportunity to go, so I am really pleased I got the chance," Gardner added.

Nothing was going to stop her from getting in that basket, not even her kids. "I did not want to tell them because I thought, you know what, I am 90 years old, I can do what I want to," Gardner said.

It was as if she were gliding through the air. "I was not scared or anything because I do not fear." When asked if she would do it again, Gardner said, "It was truly a good experience and I would go again if I had a chance."

Gray agreed, saying, "You bet, I would go tomorrow."

While some may consider a hot air balloon ride a bucket list item, the community at Covenant Living of Bixby simply calls it living. "Here, we do not care how old you are," Gray continued, "Everyone takes part, you know, it keeps us young."