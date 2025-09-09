11 Fan-Favorite Game-Day Foods in Stillwater

Discover five of the best family-friendly restaurants in Stillwater for game day, from hearty breakfasts to pizza, hot-pot dinners, and sweet gelato.

By: Gianna Ivy

-

Tucked into the spirited landscape of Stillwater, home of Oklahoma State University and a hub for Red Dirt music, family tradition, and college‑town energy, game days pulse with excitement. Amid the orange-clad crowds and live music drifting through The Strip, Stillwater's restaurants welcome families with friendly service, hearty flavors, and a range of options.

Whether you're fueling up before kickoff or winding down with dessert after the final whistle, here are five top picks for families and fans.

A warm, homestyle haven just a few minutes north of campus. Granny’s serves scrambled eggs, pancakes, crepes, and the indulgent Cowboy Skillet. It’s the kind of meal that prepares you for a full day in the stadium.

Hours: 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Address: 701 S Main St., Stillwater

Price Range: $

“Talking about food is talking about good experiences, being able to enjoy a meal, and feel warm and happy, only few places can achieve that,” said Niiruno in a Google Review. “I feel that I was served with love, I had the best server that I have ever had.”

No Stillwater list is complete without the city’s most famous restaurant. Known for its cheese fries, burgers, and iconic T-shirts, Eskimo Joe’s has been a game-day tradition for generations. The lively atmosphere makes it a can’t-miss stop for both locals and first-time visitors.

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily

Address: 501 W Elm Ave., Stillwater

Price Range: $$

Stonecloud Brewing brings craft beer to the heart of Stillwater with rotating taps and local favorites.

Hours: Stonecloud: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily; Empire Slice: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily

Address: 917 S Husband St., Stillwater

Price Range: $$

A fun, casual choice near campus, with burgers, sandwiches, and fries. The Garage features local beers on tap and “Rad Hour” specials. It is the perfect place to grab a quick bite before the game or hang out to view it on the TV.

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Thursday-Saturday

Address: 520 W Elm Ave., Stillwater, OK 74074

Price Range: $

“Went on a little family date here and had a great experience,” said Alexa Horton in a Google review. “Everyone was extremely welcoming and friendly.”

The Hideaway Pizza is a quirky place with bright tie‑dye murals, giant kites dangling from the ceiling, and collage art everywhere. The “Hideaway Special” is a playful slice with surprise toppings, a fun twist for families and fans alike.

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily

Address: 230 S Knoblock St., Stillwater

Price Range: $$

“This is my go-to pizza place in Stillwater,” said Lawana Martin in a Google review. “I have been to other Hideaway locations throughout Oklahoma, and there is something different about the ‘Original’ that sets it above the others.”

After a long game day, dinner at Tokyo Pot is the perfect way to relax and reconnect. Families can gather around steaming hot pots, cooking together under the restaurant’s soft lighting and cozy atmosphere. The menu features a wide variety of premium meats, fresh vegetables, and flavorful sauces, making it a fun, interactive meal that everyone can enjoy.

Hours: 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. daily

Address: 108 W 10th Ave., Stillwater

Price Range: $$

“I highly recommend this place,” said Brent Simmons Jr. in a Facebook post. “My wife and I come here every year for her birthday, and every time we have the same great experience!”

Nestled in downtown Stillwater, Blue Spruce crafts an irresistible escape after a game. The shop features creamy, handcrafted gelato and vibrant sorbet. With a cozy, welcoming vibe and the option to sit outdoors, it’s the ideal way to celebrate a victory (or soothe a heart after a tough loss).

Hours: Noon-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday

Address: 724 S Main St, Stillwater

Price range: $

“Absolutely love this place,” said Johnathan Scroggs in a Facebook review. “Every trip to Stillwater includes a stop here. Precious people, amazing gelato.”

For a taste of Japan in Stillwater, Devoted Ramen offers steaming bowls of authentic ramen crafted with house-made broths and traditional toppings. It’s a cozy spot to warm up on chilly fall game nights.

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily

Address: 613 S Lewis St, Stillwater

Price Range: $$

Miso delivers a creative menu that blends Japanese, Korean, and Thai flavors. From sushi rolls to bulgogi bowls, it’s a fresh option for fans seeking variety beyond typical bar food.

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily

Address: 316 N Main St C, Stillwater

Price Range: $$

Bright, fresh, and customizable, Nooki brings a Hawaiian twist to Stillwater dining. Fans can build their own poke bowls loaded with fresh fish, veggies, and sauces for a light but filling gameday meal.

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily

Address: 405 S Washington St., Stillwater

Price Range: $$

Offering rich curries, tandoori dishes, and vegetarian options, Himalayan Kitchen adds global depth to Stillwater’s food scene. With its comforting spices and hearty portions, it’s a satisfying spot to gather with friends after the game.

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily

Address: 125 N Main St., Stillwater

Price Range: $$