Tulsa's fastest bedmaker crowned once again as housekeepers take part in yearly contest

Hotel housekeepers from the Tulsa metro competed to see who could make a bed the fastest. The yearly competition is a way to celebrate International Housekeeper's Week.

By: Cal Day

Nearly 20 housekeepers from different hotels took part in the contest. In addition to making a bed in the fastest time, judges awarded and deducted points for overall appearance.

Claudia from the Tulsa Marriott Southern Hills was crowned this year's winner. She finished making a hotel bed in less than a minute during the final round.

"It's very special," said Claudia.

A housekeeper from the Tulsa Marriott Southern Hills has now won the contest three years in a row.

"They were excited, they all wanted to defend the title so badly," said Ravi Sharma, general manager of the hotel. "They really worked. They practice four to five times a day to get there."

Employees from the Hard Rock Hotel were rewarded for being the most spirited.

Organizers say the event is special because it puts these hard workers at the center of attention.

"It can be thankless work," said Ravi Desai, president of the Tulsa Hotel Lodging Association. "They're not in the spotlight every day, but for them to have the chance to come out to this event every year and just be loud and proud about which hotel they come from and compete, it's a lot of fun."

Staff from all participating hotels were also provided lunch. News On 6 reporter Cal Day was one of the judges for this year's contest.