Another edition of the MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl kicks off Friday

Union's search for their first win could peak in the riveting Backyard Bowl against Jenks. All eyes on running back K.D. Jones as he aims for a new rushing record.

By: Ravin Ray

-

The 22nd annual MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl is set to kick off on Friday at Allan Trimble Stadium at 7:00 p.m.

This year, both teams have new head coaches in Adam Gaylor and Antonio Graham.

Series History

This rivalry began back in 1923 between the two teams.

Jenks leads the all-time series 46-25-1.

The Trojans have won six of the last eight meetings.

"It may be a new chapter but it's a continuation of what the last 30 years have been in this rivalry," said Jenks head coach Adam Gaylor.

Run Game Rules

The run game has been working for the Trojans so far this season with star running back K.D. Jones.

Jones has had back-to-back games with 150+ rushing yards for multiple touchdowns and moved into the 9th spot on the Jenks all-time rushing list. (3,057 current career rushing yards) He's now only 17 yards from his dad Kejuan's record sitting in 8th place, 3,073 (1999-2000).

This year marks the 25th anniversary since Kejuan's 'big play' late touchdown in the Backyard Bowl with the Trojans in the final seconds of the game to beat Union.

Don't Count Redhawks Out

Union may be 0-2 to start the season, but they had intense competition they were going up against. Bentonville and Stillwater are powerhouse offenses that can give you a hard time.

The Redhawks are due for a win and with this rivalry game played close year in and year out, this may be the perfect time to get that first win under new head coach Antonio Graham.

"I remember back when I was in high school, we didn't start off as well as we could've and so this game right here could be a huge turning point for our program," said Graham.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at Jenks on Friday the 12th, and kickoff is set for 7:05 p.m.

Full interview from Jenks head coach Adam Gaylor:

Full interview from Union head coach Antonio Graham: