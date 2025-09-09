A tall order: 66-foot dinosaur to loom over Route 66 in Tulsa’s Howard Park

Massive dinosaur takes step toward final approval with parks board review of project to erect a 66-foot-tall statue in Tulsa's Howard Park.

By: Emory Bryan

-

An almost final design is done, but no name has been assigned yet, to a 66 foot tall dinosaur statue planned for Tulsa's Howard Park. David Oliver, who is leading the effort for Route 66 Main Street, said the project could be done by March 2026, in advance of a national Main Street convention in Tulsa.

The plans call for a 7,000 pound fiberglass "giant" built by the same company involved with the "Cowboy Bob" and "Meadow Gold Mack" statues on Route 66.

The centennial of Route 66 is in 2026, with large celebrations planned for May.

The Tulsa Parks Board reviewed the plans Monday and approved use of parkland for the structure, which also requires approval from the Board of Adjustment because of the height, and a building permit for the foundation. The dinosaur would be near an existing Route 66 monument in the park, with the head above the tops of some pecan trees, visible to drivers on both Southwest Boulevard and Highway 75.

The Oklahoma Route 66 Commission approved $225,000 for the project, and Route 66 Main Street is working on other funding for the $536,000 estimated cost.