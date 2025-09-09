Golden Hurricane welcome Midshipmen to Tulsa Saturday

Tulsa prepares for conference opener against Navy's potent offense. Unsure starting quarterback after a recent injury puts spotlight on backup.

By: Ravin Ray

-

The Golden Hurricane are trying to shake back after a tough loss in Las Cruces last weekend in the final minutes of the game.

Up next is the conference opener at H.A. Chapman Stadium with Navy.

What's At Stake

Tulsa is the +13.5 point underdog on their home turf on Saturday and has the opportunity to try to disrupt Navy's very disciplined triple-option offense, which likes to control the clock any way it can.

This could be a statement game for Tre Lamb and his team and could shake up a lot of things in the American with a win.

Loaded Offense

The Midshipmen run-game is ranked 1st in the FBS with 379.5 yards per game.

The triple-option Navy brings is one that Tre Lamb says he and his staff have been preparing for all fall camp.

Senior quarterback Blake Horvath has thrown for 234 yards and two touchdowns so far this season and can be a dual threat with his legs as well when needed.

Questionable Quarterback

The Midshipmen may be totally sure of who their starting quarterback is on Saturday, but the Golden Hurricane isn't.

Kirk Francis has been the guy for T-U since the start, but after suffering a concussion in the recent game, he's under protocol, and it could be a few days or Francis may even have to sit this one out to get back to full recovery. We won't know more until Thursday, Tre Lamb tells News On 6. That is when the training staff will re-evaluate Kirk and decide from there if redshirt freshman Baylor Hayes will lead the offense instead.

Hayes came in late in the second quarter and showed a lot of athleticism with his legs, scoring a touchdown of his own early in the third from 24 yards out. He also completed a passing touchdown to Brody Foley in the fourth that took Tulsa's lead back before New Mexico State ended that stretch with one final endzone score late in the game.