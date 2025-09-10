City Lights Foundation pushes toward final goal for Tulsa housing village

City Lights Foundation has raised $19M of the $26M needed to build City Lights Village in Tulsa. The 75-home project will provide affordable rent and support services for people experiencing chronic homelessness.

By: Sam Carrico

-

City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma kicked off the final stretch of a fundraiser to help get homeless people into housing in Tulsa. News On 6 spoke to the executive director and a city councilor about the latest on the project.

Q: What is City Lights Village?

City Lights Village is a housing community planned for 46th Street North and Peoria in Tulsa. It’s designed for people who have been homeless for more than a year. Along with housing, it will provide financial planning, mental health care, and food assistance.

Q: How much will the project cost, and how much has been raised so far?

The total project cost is about $26 million. City Lights Foundation says it has already raised more than $19 million.

Q: Has construction started?

Yes. The foundation says 30 of the planned 75 homes are already under construction. They hope to complete those first homes within the next six months, with the rest to follow over the next year.

Q: How long has City Lights been working on this?

Sarah Grounds, Executive Director of City Lights Foundation: "We have been working on this for about two years, really solidly getting, working and raising this money."

Q: Where did the idea for City Lights Village come from?

Grounds says the team learned from other communities.

"Really, we have friends with communities all across the US. I think what's really interesting about that, it's allowed us to really identify things that are really working," she said.

Q: How much will rent cost?

Residents will pay $400 per month. Applicants must pass a background check and interview process before being approved.

Q: What other supports will residents receive?

Housing coordinators will live on site to make sure homes are maintained and to connect residents with wraparound services like benefits assistance.

Q: How is this different from “free housing” programs?

City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper: "They have to meet certain guidelines. And they have to pay rent. Just like you would in any other, rentable housing."

Q: Is this the only solution to homelessness in Tulsa?

Hall-Harper says it’s one piece of a larger effort.

"I'm excited to see a huge step in the process, but it is by no means the one and only solution," she said.

Q: What’s next for City Lights Village?

The foundation still needs to raise about $7 million to complete the project and build out all 75 homes.