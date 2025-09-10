Moms demand action after tragic crash kills 9-year-old near Highway 75

A community is grieving after a 9-year-old Glenpool student was killed in a crash this week near Highway 75 and 151st Street South. Now, a group of mothers is demanding immediate changes to the dangerous stretch of road.

By: MaKayla Glenn

-

Roadside Memorial Sparks Calls for Change

A memorial has been placed near the crash site to honor the young victim. For many, the tragedy brings back memories.

“A couple years ago, my daughter lost a friend from school during her senior year just right down the road on Elwood. It’s just not safe,” Breesy Hopper, a former Glenpool resident said.

A Growing Problem

Breesy Hopper says the area has only gotten more dangerous over time.

“This intersection, this road area has been so bad for so many years. I moved to Glenpool in 2012, and the speed limit just keeps getting higher—more traffic,” Hopper said.

She and other concerned mothers are planning a community gathering this weekend to demand action from ODOT.

Increased Patrols After Crash

In response to the tragedy, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office has stepped up patrols today along the east side of Highway 75.

"I sent some guys out there to get them slowed down and to have a presence... so we can reduce these collisions," TCSO Major Travis Jones said.

Glenpool Leaders Respond

City officials say they are listening and working on a plan.

"We will continue to move forward to press ODOT on this issue, and begin to work with our state legislative officials to find funding to help move this forward more quickly, if possible," David Tillotson, Glenpool City Manager said.

What Moms Are Asking For

The group is asking for lower speed limits, more traffic lights, and designated school zones to make the area safer for families.

“65 miles an hour is way too fast… We have too many teen drivers. We have too many parents bringing their kids. So, the speed limit and then some red lights would help slow down speed and make it a little less busy,” Hopper said.

What’s Next?

ODOT is conducting a safety study of the area, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year. But parents say waiting that long isn't an option.

Community Action This Weekend

Saturday at 4 p.m. Glenpool Football Field Parking Lot Local moms will gather to organize, share concerns, and push for urgent changes.

More Crashes Every Year

Glenpool police confirm that crashes have increased on this highway over the past four years, adding more urgency to the community’s calls for safer roads.