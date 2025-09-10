Bixby’s Tyler Wright Named Bob Hurley RV Athlete of the Week

Bixby senior Tyler Wright intercepted three passes returning two for touchdowns, including a 100-yard pick-six in the Spartans’ 56-7 win over Sand Springs.

By: News On 6

Bixby senior Tyler Wright earned this week’s Bob Hurley RV Athlete of the Week honor after delivering a dominant two-way performance in the Spartans’ 56-7 win over Sand Springs.

Wright, a standout defensive back and receiver, intercepted three passes in the game. Two of those turnovers went the other way for touchdowns, including a highlight-reel 100-yard return.

His playmaking sparked Bixby on both sides of the ball, helping the Spartans extend their run of lopsided wins as they continue their push for another state title.

Wright’s knack for reading quarterbacks and flipping the field with game-changing turnovers made him a clear choice for this week’s award.