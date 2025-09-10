Tulsa auditor asks for feedback in review of how city manages public assets

Tulsa City Auditor Nathan Pickard is investigating how the city purchases and maintains public assets, asking residents for feedback on what needs improvement. The audit aims to ensure taxpayer dollars are used efficiently and assets are managed responsibly.

By: Jeromee Scot

-

Tulsa’s City Auditor wants to know what you think about how the city buys and takes care of its public property. Auditor Nathan Pickard has opened a new audit to examine how the City of Tulsa purchases and maintains assets, including everything from buildings and vehicles to equipment and infrastructure.

He’s also asking for community input, inviting residents to share thoughts on which assets are in good condition, which need attention, and what should be prioritized moving forward.

What This Audit Aims to Find

The focus of the audit is to determine whether the city’s asset management process is efficient, cost-effective, and aligned with best practices. That includes evaluating how assets are purchased, how they’re maintained over time, and whether those processes ensure accountability and long-term performance.

“Purchasing and maintenance of assets is a big topic ranging from roads to computers," said City Auditor Nathan Pickard. "Getting feedback from Tulsans will help us hone in on what we should study in this audit, and, as a result, make the greatest impact for Tulsans.”

Why This Matters Now

Asset purchasing and maintenance was flagged as a potential risk in the Fiscal Year 2024 audit planning process. Pickard’s office selected the topic based on risk levels, public impact, and the opportunity for improvement.

The auditor’s goal: make sure public dollars are being used wisely to invest in and protect city-owned resources.

About the Tulsa City Auditor's Office

The Tulsa City Auditor is responsible for overseeing how city programs and departments operate. The office conducts financial, operational and performance audits to identify risks, recommend improvements, and enhance transparency across city government.

“Folks may not know this, but Tulsa’s city auditor is elected by the public so we want our audits to be a back and forth conversation between our community and our civil servants,” said Pickard.

Audits are prioritized based on public impact and community input, with a focus on helping departments better serve Tulsa’s residents.

How the Audit Process Works

Every city audit follows four major phases:

1. Planning: Auditors first define the scope and objectives of the review, conducting interviews with city staff and identifying areas of risk.

2. Fieldwork: The audit team reviews records, gathers data, and tests systems to find inefficiencies or breakdowns.

3. Reporting: Findings are compiled into Corrective Action Plans (CAPs), which are shared with departments. Leaders respond with steps they plan to take.

4. Follow-Up: The auditor’s office continues monitoring progress and reports back to the public on what improvements have been made.

How You Can Get Involved

Auditor Pickard wants to hear directly from residents. Community input will help guide the audit and highlight which assets are working well or falling short.

To share your feedback, visit the Tulsa City Auditor’s official website or follow the City of Tulsa on social media for updates.