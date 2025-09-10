Broken Arrow approves $1.35M deal for new municipal services building

City leaders say the current city hall is outdated and too small for the city’s needs.

By: Samantha Rupe

-

Broken Arrow is moving ahead with plans for a new municipal services building after approving a multimillion-dollar design agreement with an architectural firm.

City council gives unanimous approval

The city council unanimously approved an agreement with Narrate Design to create construction documents for a new Broken Arrow Municipal Services Building.

The deal includes schematic design and construction documents.

Why a new building is needed

City Hall, now 50 years old, no longer meets the city’s needs. Officials say the city has outgrown the building’s capacity as Broken Arrow has expanded in both size and services.

Agreement details and cost

The agreement with Narrate Design totals $1,359,574, bringing the overall project cost to $1,534,074. Funding will come from the city’s Sales Tax Capital Improvement Fund, which supports major infrastructure and public facility projects.

What comes next

Once the design and construction documents are finalized, city leaders are expected to release more details on the design, costs, and a timeline for construction.