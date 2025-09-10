Oklahoma lawmakers to study ‘critical’ cat and dog overpopulation crisis

Oklahoma lawmakers scrutinize cat and dog overpopulation crisis in interim study. Explore the impact on shelters, communities, and ongoing solutions.

By: Joe Carmody

Lawmakers will take a closer look at Oklahoma’s growing cat and dog overpopulation problem during an interim study scheduled for Thursday at the State Capitol.

The study, requested by Rep. Ellyn Hefner, D-Oklahoma City, will be held by the House County and Municipal Government Committee from 9 to 11 a.m. in Room 206.

It will examine the scope and impact of the crisis on animal shelters and communities, while also exploring strategies other states have used to address similar challenges.

Shelters at a breaking point

Across Oklahoma, municipal shelters and rescues are overflowing with animals. Officials say the strain threatens both animal welfare and public health, with more stray animals roaming neighborhoods and fewer resources to care for them.

Who’s leading the conversation?

The Oklahoma Animal Coalition is presenting the study, with a diverse panel of speakers including John Otto, DVM, featured in the documentary “The Dogs of Lexington.”

The panel will also feature shelter leaders from Oklahoma City and Tulsa, animal well-being advocates, and experts in low-cost, high-volume spay and neuter programs.

Why it matters

Organizers say unchecked cat and dog overpopulation creates ripple effects that touch every Oklahoma community, from rising shelter costs to safety concerns.

By examining proven solutions from other states, lawmakers and advocates hope to identify sustainable strategies that can be implemented locally.

The study is open to the public and will be livestreamed on the Oklahoma House of Representatives website.