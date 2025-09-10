Stitt defends 'Operation SAFE' as Tulsa leaders call for broader homeless strategy

Oklahoma Governor Stitt's move to clear homeless encampments faces resistance. Amid concerns about long-term solutions, Tulsa leaders question the 'enforcement only' approach.

By: Ethan Wright

Gov. Kevin Stitt is defending his administration’s effort to clear homeless encampments from state property in Tulsa, even as local leaders stress the need for long-term solutions.

Operation SAFE began last week, with state troopers dismantling camps after complaints from Tulsa business owners. The governor says the effort will expand as needed, with teams monitoring cleared sites to keep people from returning.

Stitt says sweeps are about help, not just enforcement

Stitt insists the initiative is designed to connect people with services, though he acknowledged many have refused that assistance.

“We’re a very compassionate state and we want to help people... but my whole message is it’s not compassion to leave people on the street like this,” Stitt said. “So we’re gonna get them the help that they need.”

In a separate interview, the governor suggested people may leave Oklahoma altogether.

“They’re going to move on to Portland, Oregon or Los Angeles,” Stitt said. “All you have to do is enforce the law and they’ll move back to some cities that are kind of, ah, you know, more tolerant maybe of this type of lifestyle.”

Police chief pushes back on enforcement-only approach

Tulsa Police Chief Dennis Larsen released a statement saying enforcement alone cannot solve the issue.

“Getting individuals off the streets and into safe, secure housing is the long-term goal,” Larsen wrote. “I believe targeted law enforcement is not the cure. Instead, we should be part of a multi-faceted approach that we have proven can help. Our community must come together to address homelessness in a holistic manner to truly make a difference.”

Larsen said Tulsa police regularly work with mental health teams and outreach partners to connect people with care. He added those partnerships have helped free up thousands of calls for first responders over the past five months.

Community organizations overwhelmed

The Tulsa Day Center reports it is at capacity. Meanwhile, the Tulsa Fire Department is expanding a downtown outreach program that assists people experiencing homelessness and mental health issues.

The Mental Health Association of Oklahoma has also weighed in, urging the governor to reconsider Operation SAFE, saying it does not address the root causes of homelessness.

