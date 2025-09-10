Tulsa Zoo celebrates as Billy and Tina join the herd

Zoo keepers say the new arrivals are bonding well with Sooky, Sneezy and Booper

By: Nick McCauley

-

The Tulsa Zoo says its two new elephants, Billy and Tina, are settling in and making big strides with the rest of the herd.

Zoo officials shared new photos this week showing Billy and Tina spending time with longtime residents Sooky, Sneezy and Booper. Keepers say the introductions mark important milestones, with each new pairing helping to strengthen bonds within the herd.

Recent introductions included:

Sooky, Tina and Booper together Sooky and Billy together Sneezy and Tina together Sneezy, Tina, Sooky and Booper as a group

The zoo credited its elephant care team for guiding the process smoothly and said visitors may soon notice more of these new combinations out on exhibit.

“These introductions are exciting steps forward and a testament to the hard work of our elephant care team,” the zoo shared in a post.