Langston University band to perform halftime show at Chiefs & Eagles game

The Marching Pride will take the field during the Chiefs-Eagles game Sept. 14.

By: Hannah Sedgwick

Langston University’s Marching Pride Band will bring Oklahoma flavor to the national stage during the Super Bowl 59 rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The band will perform during halftime at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Sept. 14. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m., and the game will be televised on FOX.

The university shared its excitement in a post: ‘Langston University Band is absolutely bringing the energy to the Super Bowl LIX rematch between the Chiefs and the Eagles! The Pride of the South is lighting up the field and we are all here for it!’

Known as The Pride of the South, the Marching Pride is Oklahoma’s only historically Black college and university band. Members say they are honored to represent Langston on one of the sport’s biggest stages.

Fans across the country can tune in to see the performance during the highly anticipated game.