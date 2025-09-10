University of Oklahoma to add first public CRNA program

Pioneering move by the University of Oklahoma to establish a new CRNA program, set to bolster the number of anesthesia providers and enhance care provision in rural Oklahoma areas.

By: Tiffany Lane

The University of Oklahoma is launching a certified registered nurse anesthetist program, the first of its kind at a public university in the state, university officials said.

Why it matters

Oklahoma faces a shortage of anesthesia providers, the university said. According to the Oklahoma Board of Nursing, 52 of the state’s 77 counties do not have an anesthesiologist.

At the same time, CRNAs account for more than 80% of anesthesia providers statewide and are the primary anesthesia professionals in 75 counties.

Statewide need

OU estimates Oklahoma needs about 89 more CRNAs each year to meet demand. The new program aims to increase the number of trained anesthesia providers entering the workforce and expand access to care in rural and underserved areas.

Currently, the University of Tulsa is the only school in Oklahoma offering a CRNA program. OU’s program will be the first at a public university in the state, creating an additional pathway for students seeking advanced practice training in anesthesia.

Curriculum and timeline

The university said updates to its nursing programs were approved by the college to align with the American Association of Colleges of Nursing’s new Essentials Accreditation Standards.

Officials also shortened the Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program from 14 months to 12 months so students can complete their degrees faster and enter the workforce sooner.

Next steps

The nursing program updates, including the creation of the CRNA program, must receive final approval from the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education before they can enroll students.