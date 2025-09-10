Owasso's Team NativeRams to host 2nd annual Indian Summer Auction

Team Native Rams will host the second annual Indian Summer Auction Fundraiser on Sept. 18 in Owasso to celebrate Native culture and support educational opportunities for Native students.

By: Brooke Cox

Team NativeRams, a nonprofit booster organization, works alongside Owasso Public Schools’ Indian Education program to support Native American students and families.

The group focuses on cultural enrichment, academic support and leadership opportunities, aiming to strengthen connections and celebrate Native heritage across the community.

The Fundraiser

The second annual Indian Summer Auction Fundraiser will also mark the 20th anniversary of Indian Education in Owasso. The event is planned as an evening of community, culture and celebration, benefiting Native American students in Owasso and across the greater Tulsa area.

Guests will enjoy dinner, live entertainment and the opportunity to bid on live and silent auction items.

Event Details

The fundraiser will take place Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bailey Conference Center, 10502 N. 110th E. Ave. in Owasso.

The evening begins with a meet-and-greet and cocktails at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and entertainment at 6:30 p.m. A live auction will begin at 7:15 p.m.

Event details and ticket information are available on the Team Native Rams Facebook event page and through their online checkout link.

How To Support

Organizers say community members can support Team Native Rams through donations, auction ticket purchases and event attendance. Proceeds from the auction will fund programs that serve Native students in Owasso and beyond.

The organization also works to raise awareness of its mission of service, leadership and giving back.