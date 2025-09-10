Jim Thorpe TV series in development to tell the story of Oklahoma legend

A new television series from Verily StoryWorks will tell the life story of Oklahoma sports legend Jim Thorpe with support from his family.

By: Brooke Cox

A new television series is being developed to chronicle the life of Jim Thorpe, the Oklahoma-born Olympian and athlete often regarded as one of the greatest in history.

The project is being led by Verily StoryWorks, based in Dallas, with support from Thorpe's family, including his granddaughter, Anita Thorpe.

Family Perspective

Anita Thorpe said her father, Richard, often shared stories about his famous father, who died in 1953.

"My father, Richard, was the second to the youngest of Jim's seven children, and he loved to fish," she said. "Most of the interviews that my grandfather did, he would always mention fishing or hunting. If they'd said, Jim, what was your favorite sport? And he would say, fishing."

Anita said the scope of her grandfather's story requires more than a feature-length film.

"My grandfather's life story simply can't be fit into a two-hour movie," she said. "You could spend two hours just on the Olympics, another two-hour segment on his college playing days, and then another two hours in his professional football playing days. So it would take a number of hours to cover his life story."

Production Plans

Barry Capece, founder of Verily StoryWorks, said the series will be an entertainment drama rather than a documentary.

"We're at the early stage now. The most important part was to get, for example, the Thorpe family. They're essential to telling the story properly," he said. "We have cultural historians getting involved now to outline and start summarizing how that story's going to look."

Capece said the current plan calls for a 28-episode season.

"The first challenge was trying to fit his life story into even a three-year, we have it set as a 28-episode season, and just squeezing that in was difficult," he said. "He faced a lot of things, triumphs, tragedies. We think stories are told really in the cracks and crevices of life."

Timeline And Location

Capece said writing and packaging will come first, with filming expected to follow in about a year.

"Once that's completed, it would generally take six to nine months to actually move it down the line to get into production," he said. "So we're looking at probably a year from now when you'll actually see it on the screen."

Capece said Oklahoma will likely play a central role in the project.

"He's a native son of Oklahoma. We expect to do as much as we can here," he said. "It's natural to the story. And again, we're all about telling the truth anyway. So let's use Oklahoma as much as possible."

Family Support

While previous documentaries and books have been produced about Thorpe's life, Anita said the family feels good about this approach.

"Yes, so Barry met with the family and comforted, he really provided information for us as far as covering what his intentions were," she said. "And it was to tell the truth of his life. Extremely happy."