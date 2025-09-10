4 lifestyle strategies to protect brain health

A new Alzheimer’s Association study found that exercise, a healthy diet, cognitive training and support from an accountability partner can help protect brain health and reduce the risk of cognitive decline.

By: Brooke Cox

New research from the Alzheimer’s Association is providing encouraging evidence on ways to protect brain health and reduce the risk of cognitive decline.

About the Study

The U.S. POINTER study followed more than 2,000 adults considered at high risk for Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers examined how lifestyle changes could affect brain function over time.

Key Findings:

The study confirmed four strategies that can make a significant impact:

Regular exercise, such as walking or other accessible activities. A healthy diet, particularly one similar to the Mediterranean diet, with fewer processed foods. Cognitive training that challenges the brain through new skills or structured activities. Support from an accountability partner, which researchers found boosted long-term success.

Local Connection

The Alzheimer’s Association is sharing these findings ahead of the 2025 Walk to End Alzheimer’s, set for Sept. 20 at Dream Keepers Park in Tulsa. The event begins at 7:30 a.m., with a ceremony at 9 a.m.

Registration details are available on the association’s website.