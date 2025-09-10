‘It's very concerning’: Inola parents frustrated after incident with school nurse assistant

Inola parents are concerned after their child was examined without pants on by the nurse's office after a playground injury and they were not notified. School says it can't comment much because of privacy issues but did turn it over to law enforcement.

By: Kaitlyn Deggs

-

An Inola couple is frustrated after they say their seven-year-old daughter was examined without her pants on by the school nurse assistant and they weren’t notified about it.

The girl went to the nurse's office after injuring her groin on the playground.

A PARENT’S FRUSTRATION

The girl’s parents say they should have at the very least received a phone call, and don’t believe their daughter should’ve been put in this position.

Stephen and Shandel Reeves’s daughter hurt her groin area on a playground at Inola Elementary School a few weeks ago and was taken to the nurse’s office.

“The nurse that was in there at the time took her back behind the curtain, and it was only the two of them in the room,” said Shandel Reeves. “The nurse told her to pull her pants down, her underwear down. The nurse got on her knees and examined her.”

The Reeves’ say they only learned about it when their daughter came home from school crying.

“We get notes for bumped knees, they have a headache, they go down and take some Tylenol,” said Stephen Reeves. “We’ve always gotten notes sent home for the smallest of things, so to find out that we didn’t get a phone call for this, it’s very concerning.”

The parents believe they should have been given the option to come to the school.

“No official should ever ask a child to remove their clothing without a parent being there,” said Stephen Reeves. “Because there’s not one parent that would say, ‘Yeah, go ahead and do that, without me being there.’ Any logical parent would say, ‘No, I will come pick my daughter up.’”

“To me, if there is not blood gushing and she just comes in and is in a little bit of tears saying, ‘I hurt,’ you immediately call the parents,” said Shandel Reeves. “If there was blood gushing or some life case scenario, I understand maybe.”

NURSING GUIDELINES

Oklahoma School Nurse Guidelines, developed by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, say this about parental notification:

“School personnel should notify parents of students who become ill or are injured at school. Minor situations that can be resolved by simple first aid such as applying band-aids may not require parent notification. However, some district policies require notification of parents and some parents request to be notified any time their child is treated. Most often parents are notified by telephone. When the parent is not available it may become necessary to contact an emergency contact listed by the parent. The school nurse or designated person must use care when calling other family members, neighbors, or family friends. Health conditions must not be conveyed to persons other than parents unless there is a need to know and permission has been given. The school nurse or designated employee should follow district policy in these situations. It may be necessary to send a school employee to the home to notify the parent, in some communities the local police will do this for schools. All attempts to contact parents and the response should be documented.”

A link to the complete guidelines can be found here.

SCHOOL RESPONSE

Jeff Unrau, the Superintendent of Inola Public Schools, sent News On 6 this statement:

“Inola Public Schools' administration and board of education are aware of reports circulating on social media regarding the handling of a student injury at school. Unfortunately, much of what is being posted and reported is inaccurate or leaves out significant facts and context.

Because this matter involves both a student who has extensive privacy rights and an employee who is also protected by confidentiality requirements, the District will have no comment about the facts or the individuals.

As soon as Mr. Unrau learned that a concern had been raised about the manner in which a student reported injury had been handled, he reported the matter to law enforcement. In order to avoid interfering with the law enforcement investigation and because the District has statutory obligations and requirements with which it must comply it would be inappropriate for the Inola Public Schools to make any further comment on this matter at this time.

As always, our commitment is to educate our students in the safest possible environment and that is what we have done and will continue to do.

We will provide an update if and when we are able to do so.”

NEXT STEPS

Inola Police say they have completed their investigation, and the Rogers County DA says no criminal charges will be filed.