A taste of France in Tulsa: Meet the man and the croissants behind Saint Amon Baking Co.

Experience the art of French pastry-making at Tulsa's Saint Amon Baking Company, celebrating 10 years of crafting authentic, buttery croissants and an array of savory and sweet treats.

By: Ryan Gillin

A Taste of France in Tulsa

Croissants may look simple, but don’t be fooled, they’re one of the most labor-intensive pastries to make. At Saint Amon Baking Company in Tulsa, every golden, buttery layer is the result of days of work.

Pastry chef Jean-Baptiste Saint-Amon, who grew up in southwest France, brought authentic French flavors to Green Country ten years ago, when he opened his bakery near 81st and Lewis.

The Two-Day Process

Making croissants is as much science as it is art. The team at Saint Amon starts before sunrise, often around 3 a.m.

“Maybe around 4 in the morning, we start making the dough for all the croissants,” Saint-Amon said.

From mixing the dough to carefully folding in butter imported from France, every step is intentional.

“To do it right, I would say it takes two days,” Saint-Amon said. “If you rush it, all your little layers are going to smash into each other, so the resting time is really important.”

Each batch uses a full pound of butter to make two dozen croissants.

The Role of French Butter

With just the right percentage of fat, Saint-Amon says the French butter folds smoothly into dough without breaking, creating the delicate layers that make croissants so flaky.

“It really does make a difference,” Saint-Amon said. “We use local flour from Shawnee, but the butter comes from France. Together, those two things make really good croissants.”

More Than Just Croissants

While the bakery is known for its croissants, the menu is wide-ranging. Customers can choose from an array of options in the cases:

Savory croissants such as sausage, cheese or bacon gruyere Specialty creations like New York rolls stuffed with pistachio or chocolate Lunch options, including spinach and feta quiche Gluten-free choices for those with dietary needs

Desserts rotate with the seasons, but staples like éclairs and cream puffs are always available.

From France to Oklahoma

Saint-Amon first came to Oklahoma through an exchange program at Oklahoma State University. After working in bakeries around town, he realized he had an opportunity to open an authentic French bakery in Tulsa.

Armed with just a rolling pin, his savings, and determination, he opened Saint Amon Baking Company. Ten years later, it’s a cornerstone of the community.

“When I first started, I knew nothing about baking, really,” Saint-Amon said. “I didn’t even know if I was going to like it, but I am a very logical person. I love to have a plan for everything, and that’s one of the big differences between baking and cooking because when you’re baking, you must follow everything to the letter. That’s what I like. I just focus on one thing and get it done.”

A Decade of Baking

This month, Saint Amon celebrates 10 years in business. To mark the milestone, the bakery will host a celebration on September 20th, complete with raffles and tote bag giveaways for the first 50 customers.

