Tulsa's Atlas School lowering tuition costs

Wednesday, September 10th 2025, 4:29 pm
With the rising costs of higher education, it's rare to see a school lowering tuition. But that's what Tulsa's software engineering Atlas School is doing.
Libby Ediger, CEO of Atlas, joined News On 6 to tell us all the details.
Atlas School, Tula’s software engineering school, implemented a major reduction in tuition, lowering costs from $37,500 to just $5,005 effective Sept. 2, 2025.
