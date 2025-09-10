Tulsa's Atlas School lowering tuition costs

With the rising costs of higher education, it's rare to see a school lowering tuition. But that's what Tulsa's software engineering Atlas School is doing.

Wednesday, September 10th 2025, 4:29 pm

By: News On 6


Libby Ediger, CEO of Atlas, joined News On 6 to tell us all the details.

Atlas School, Tula’s software engineering school, implemented a major reduction in tuition, lowering costs from $37,500 to just $5,005 effective Sept. 2, 2025.

For more information, click here.
