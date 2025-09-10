Coweta soldier surprises first grade daughter with his return after 10-month deployment

A Coweta family is together once again after more than 300 days apart.

By: Cal Day

-

A Coweta family is together once again after more than 300 days apart.

Austin Bonstetter has been away from his wife and kids for more than 300 days as part of an Army deployment to the Middle East.

Bonstetter surprised his daughter, Ava, with his return during class at a Coweta elementary school. Ava and her classmates were told there would be a special visitor, but she had no idea it would be her dad.

"I'm really happy about it," said Ava.

The 7-year-old ran into her dad's arms when he entered the classroom.

"Every day is a blessing when you're back home," said Austin.

The family planned to take a trip to Taco Bueno for Austin, a restaurant he's been craving for months.