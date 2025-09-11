Oklahoma softball unveils 2026 SEC Conference schedule

Oklahoma Softball releases its full 2026 SEC conference slate, featuring eight series against NCAA Tournament teams, including home matchups with Auburn, Kentucky, Arkansas, and Georgia.

By: OU Athletics

Sooners Set for 24-Game SEC Slate

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced Oklahoma Softball’s 24-game league schedule for the 2026 season on Wednesday, Sept. 10.

The reigning SEC Regular Season and Tournament Champion Sooners will play eight series across the spring, with a bye during opening weekend.

Home Opener: Auburn Visits Love’s Field (March 13–15)

OU opens SEC play hosting Auburn for the first time in Norman since 2011. The two programs have clashed in multiple high-stakes matchups, including the 2016 WCWS Championship won by OU in three games and the 2017 NCAA Super Regionals.

First SEC Road Trip: Ole Miss (March 20–22)

The Sooners head to Oxford for their first-ever road series against Ole Miss. OU leads the all-time series 6-0. The Rebels reached the 2025 WCWS for the first time in program history. New Sooner pitcher Miali Guachino, a D1Softball Freshman All-American with Ole Miss in 2025, will face her former team.

Back-to-Back Road Series: LSU (March 27–29)

OU travels to Baton Rouge for its only consecutive road weekend. The Sooners last swept LSU in 2023, also defeating the Tigers in the 2016 WCWS. Newcomer Sydney Berzon, a two-time All-American at LSU, reunites with her former team.

Kentucky Comes to Norman (April 3–5)

The 2026 SEC Tournament host Wildcats visit Love’s Field. OU dominated Kentucky in 2023 with lopsided wins of 18-0 and 7-1.

Rivalry Renewed: Texas Showdown (April 10–12)

Oklahoma meets Texas on the road in a rematch of last season’s four-game set, where OU won three—including a sweep in Norman, but fell 4-2 in the WCWS.

Arkansas Series in Norman (April 17–19)

After sweeping the Razorbacks in Fayetteville in 2025, the Sooners host Arkansas. The Razorbacks reached the 2025 Super Regionals but fell to Ole Miss.

Georgia’s First Trip to Love’s Field (April 24–26)

OU closes its home SEC slate against Georgia. The series marks the Bulldogs’ first visit to Norman. The Sooners own a 4-4 all-time record vs. Georgia, including an 8-0 win in the 2021 WCWS.

Regular Season Finale: Texas A&M (April 30–May 2)

OU ends conference play in College Station. The Aggies earned the No. 1 overall seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament but were eliminated by Liberty. OU holds a 53-30 edge in the all-time series.

What’s Next: Full Schedule Coming Soon

A complete 2026 schedule with game times, TV designations, and single-game ticket details will be released later.

Sooners Return Talent and Add Star Power

Oklahoma finished 18-6 in SEC play last year, claiming both the regular-season crown and a share of the tournament title.

The Sooners return 13 players from their 2025 WCWS roster, including All-Americans Ella Parker, Kasidi Pickering, and Gabbie Garcia. They also welcome transfer pitchers Sydney Berzon and Miali Guachino, plus the nation’s top 2025 recruiting class.

Every Opponent Made 2025 NCAA Tournament

All eight of OU’s SEC opponents reached the NCAA Tournament last season, with Ole Miss and Texas advancing to the WCWS.