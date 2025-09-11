Over 100 shots fired at Tulsa apartment complex — what residents are saying

Late Tuesday night, more than 100 gunshots were fired outside the Parkview Terrace Apartments, leaving bullet holes in cars and buildings. Tulsa Police say officers were already patrolling nearby and rushed to the scene after hearing the shots.

By: MaKayla Glenn

-

Late Tuesday night, more than 100 gunshots were fired outside the Parkview Terrace Apartments, leaving bullet holes in cars and buildings. Tulsa Police say officers were already patrolling nearby and rushed to the scene after hearing the shots.

Q: Were there any injuries?

A: Tulsa Police say no one was hurt.

Q: What does the aftermath look like?

A: Residents woke up to shattered glass, multiple vehicles with flat tires, and bullet holes scattered across the apartment buildings.

Q: What are residents saying?

A: Salina Dacosta, a resident since 2021, says the shooting "sounded like a war in our apartments" and lasted nearly five minutes. Her children were playing nearby when the shots rang out.

"God was definitely watching over us... I’m just so grateful that everyone’s okay," Dacosta said.

Kala Frisbie, another resident, rushed to protect her kids:

"I made my kids get in the hallway... what I thought would be most protected," Frisbie said.

One bullet nearly missed her daughter’s room, and her husband was outside during the shooting.

Q: How are residents feeling now?

A: Many say they feel unsafe. Dacosta shared that she’s now making it her top priority to move out.

"I just feel unsafe here, living in these apartments," Dacosta said.

Q: What are police saying?

A: Tulsa Police confirm that no suspects were located.