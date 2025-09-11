OU quarterback John Mateer needs help in the running game

Sooners offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle has said all along Mateer is a willing runner. That was on full display in last week's big win over the Wolverines. Starting Saturday at Temple though, Mateer needs help in the running game.

By: Justin Woodard

During his weekly press conference, Temple head coach K.C. Keeler said if Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer is going to take off and run against them this Saturday, the Owls have to make him pay a price.

Keeler clearly watched the Michigan film closely.

Sooners offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle has said all along that Mateer is a willing runner. That was on full display in last week's big win over the Wolverines. Mateer led the way for the Sooners on the ground, rushing 19 times for over 70 yards and two touchdowns.

Starting Saturday at Temple, though, Mateer needs help in the running game.

So far, Cal transfer running back Jaydn Ott has just six yards on five carries. Through two games, Tory Blaylock has the most yards among OU running backs, and he only has 88 total yards.

Averaging almost four years a carry though, Blaylock might be ready to break out. His big-play ability is what the OU offense needs more of.

Speaking to the media earlier this week, Blaylock said, "I think I am doing a decent job out there and trusting my coaching. Coach Murray and Arbuckle are putting me in the best position possible.

Blaylock added," I run every play like it's my last, because not everyone has this opportunity. Me taking it for granted would be me not running hard, so every play I'm trying to score."

Arbuckle, meanwhile, had high praise for Blaylock, saying, "The kid is tough as nails. He has been consistent, and he's ready to work."

Arbuckle added, "I think all of that stuff put together with him being talented has put him in a position to have moments of success."