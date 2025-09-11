Toby Rowland & Chris Williams Break Down OU’s Win Over Michigan, Preview Temple Matchup

On the latest OU podcast withToby Rowland and Chris Williams, takeaways from Brent Venables and Ben Arbuckle included John Mateer’s dual-threat role, lessons from the Michigan win, and how Oklahoma plans to handle Michael Hawkins’ redshirt season.

By: News 9

Oklahoma’s win over Michigan still has Norman buzzing, but Brent Venables and offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle made it clear this week: it’s time to move on. During Tuesday’s press conferences and in a follow-up conversation between Toby Rowland and Chris Williams several themes stood out.

Mateer’s Dual-Threat Ability Is Central to the Offense

Both Venables and Arbuckle emphasized quarterback John Mateer’s legs as a weapon that will remain a staple of the offense. Arbuckle recalled realizing Mateer’s special ability in his very first scrimmage at Washington State, and Venables compared the Sooners’ offensive approach to the success of NFL teams with mobile quarterbacks like the Eagles and Ravens.

Venables Demands Discipline Despite Early Success

Venables was quick to tamp down praise for his defense, noting they’ve been “great for two weeks” and nothing more. He reminded players of OU’s 2023 letdown following the Red River win over Texas, pushing his team to avoid complacency and keep “watering the bamboo.”

Lessons From the Michigan Win, Eyes on Temple

While fans and media are still celebrating the Michigan win, Venables has already shifted focus. He praised Temple coach K.C. Keeler and highlighted the value of this road trip: a morning kickoff in an unfamiliar environment, providing a “dry run” before SEC road tests later this season.

Managing Michael Hawkins’ Redshirt Year

A major subplot this season will be how OU handles freshman quarterback Michael Hawkins. Venables and Arbuckle want him ready each week but don’t want to waste his redshirt. Hawkins is being groomed to eventually take over, much like Mateer did at Washington State.

Extra Notes

Arbuckle showed up to the press conference wearing Jaren Kanak’s new hat featuring his dog “Burger.” The coaching staff stressed preparation over celebration, with Venables already deep into Temple film less than 24 hours after the Michigan win.

Key Takeaway: OU is 2-0 and feeling confident, but Venables is pushing his team to stay humble, stay hungry, and treat Saturday’s road trip to Temple as critical preparation for the grind of SEC play.