Tulsa stair climb honors 9/11 heroes 24 years after terrorist attacks

Tulsa's tribute to 9/11 heroes - Firefighters and police officers climb 110 flights, carrying the weight of those they honor. Get the full story.

By: Jayden Brannon

Remembering 9/11 in Tulsa

Twenty-four years after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, local first responders are climbing 110 flights of stairs to honor the firefighters and police officers who never made it out of the World Trade Center.

The 9th Annual Memorial Stair Climb takes place on Thursday morning at First Place Tower in downtown Tulsa. Firefighters and police officers from across Green Country joined the tribute.

Climbing 110 stories in tribute

Participants climbed the equivalent of 110 stories — the same height first responders faced inside the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. Many wore full gear, with some carrying more than 70 pounds as they made the trek.

Each climber carried the name and photo of a firefighter or officer who died that day.

Honoring sacrifice

Local first responders said the climb is about more than endurance. They emphasized that those who went into the towers did so not knowing they would collapse, setting a lasting example of bravery.

Every year, Tulsa’s climbers carry those names and faces back down all 110 flights — a symbolic return for the men and women who never came home.

A moment of silence

The morning began with a moment of silence. The climb officially started at 8:46 a.m., the time the first plane hit the North Tower.

Supporting families in need

Money raised from the stair climb benefits Hydrants of Hope, a nonprofit that helps families of children battling cancer.