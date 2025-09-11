Oklahomans mourn Charlie Kirk with vigils and tributes

Oklahoma students and state leaders are mourning Charlie Kirk after his death in a Utah shooting, with vigils at OU and OSU and tributes from Gov. Stitt and other lawmakers.

By: Ethan Wright

Oklahomans are joining the rest of the nation in mourning conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was killed in a recent shooting in Utah.

From vigils on college campuses to statements from the state’s highest leaders, the reactions show the influence Kirk had on young people and politics in the state.

Students gather to honor Kirk

Students at the University of Oklahoma came together Tuesday night to honor Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist who became a well-known figure on college campuses for his outspoken political debates.

More than 100 students gathered near the OU student union, where they lit candles, prayed, and shared personal reflections about Kirk’s influence.

‘An Advocate for the Youth’

Kalib Magana, president of OU’s Turning Point USA chapter, said the turnout reflected Kirk’s ability to spark dialogue among students.

“He really was an advocate for the youth and he brought a form of conversation between students like never before,” Magana said. “It really resonated with college students, so it’s not surprising to me that so many people came out today to mourn the loss of Charlie Kirk.”

Leaders with the chapter say they are planning additional events in the coming weeks to continue Kirk’s work on campus. Organizers also encouraged students to keep engaging in difficult conversations despite the tragedy.

The OSU chapter of Turning Point USA also announced plans to hold a memorial service next Tuesday in Kirk’s honor.

State Leaders Express Condolences

Across Oklahoma, leaders are expressing heartbreak over Kirk’s death.

Governor Kevin Stitt announced that flags will fly at half-staff across the state. In a statement, he called Kirk “a tireless champion for freedom” and said his memory will live on.

Senator James Lankford also offered condolences, asking Oklahomans to pray for Kirk’s family and the students who were with him at the time of his passing.

Senator Markwayne Mullin called Kirk both a fearless patriot and a devoted family man.

“He carried Christian beliefs with pride and went to universities where most politicians don’t even dare to go,” Mullin said. “This makes me sick.”