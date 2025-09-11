Outdoor Pics With Tess: Cole, Jackson, and Emma's Great Catches

Thursday, September 11th 2025, 5:29 am
Summer break may be over -- but summer fun and fishing are not.
Twins Cole and Jackson -- and their sister, Emma -- made some great catches on Lake Hudson.
These three love to fish.
I love sharing your outdoor pictures.
If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.
