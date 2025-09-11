Claremore Eagle Scout donates flag retirement box to police department

Community members can now properly dispose of worn U.S. flags at the station.

By: Samantha Rupe

-

The Claremore Police Department now has a new way for residents to retire their American flags with dignity, thanks to the efforts of an Eagle Scout.

Evan Mills built, painted and donated a flag retirement box to the department. It is located outside the front doors of the police station, making it easy for community members to drop off their worn or damaged flags.

A community project

Mills created the box as part of his Eagle Scout service project. The donation ensures that Claremore residents have a dedicated space for flag disposal, reflecting both community pride and respect for national symbols.

“We want to thank Evan for his hard work and dedication to both our community and our nation’s flag,” the Claremore Police Department said on its Facebook page. “We’re proud to showcase this right outside our front door.”

Proper flag retirement

When a U.S. flag becomes too worn to fly, the U.S. Flag Code calls for it to be retired in a dignified way, often by ceremonial burning. The new drop-off box gives the public a safe and respectful option to begin that process.

How to use the box

Anyone with a flag ready for retirement can place it directly into the collection box. The police department will oversee proper handling and ensure the flags are disposed of in accordance with tradition.