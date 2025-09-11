Tulsa Zoo opens registration for spooky-themed Fall Break Camp

“Camp Creepy Critters” runs Oct. 13–17 with hands-on science and animal encounters.

By: Nick McCauley

The Tulsa Zoo is offering kids a wild way to spend Fall Break with the return of its spooky-themed camp.

Registration is now open for “Camp Creepy Critters,” which runs Oct. 13–17 and is open to students in kindergarten through 5th grade.

The weeklong program will teach campers about animals that often get a scary reputation, including bats, snakes, spiders and even piranhas. Through hands-on STEAM activities and zoo adventures, kids will discover that these creatures aren’t so frightening after all and play an important role in nature.

The cost starts at $85 per day, with discounts available for zoo members.

More information and registration details can be found on the Tulsa Zoo’s website.