Tulsa Innovation Labs Showcases Global Ambitions at Collab2025

Tulsa sets sights on becoming the Drone Capital of the World, with ambitious global innovation plans presented at Collab2025. Learn about the $51 million Tech Hub initiatives and how drones play a key role.

By: Joe Carmody

Tulsa leaders and innovators gathered Wednesday at Collab2025 to highlight the city’s growing role on the global stage. The event, hosted by Tulsa Innovation Labs, brought together community members, business leaders and city officials to share updates on the $51 million Tech Hub designation and the city’s vision for becoming the Drone Capital of the World.

The keynote session, “Tulsa on a Global Innovation Stage,” featured Jennifer Hankins, managing director of Tulsa Innovation Labs, and Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols. Together, they outlined Tulsa’s progress in building a thriving innovation ecosystem that has already attracted nearly a quarter of a billion dollars in federal grants, matching funds and national partnerships.

Tulsa’s Tech Hub Status

Tulsa was named one of the nation’s Tech Hubs in 2023, a designation that came with $51 million in federal funding to support new technologies, workforce training and advanced manufacturing. Local leaders say the investment has already fueled groundbreaking opportunities in aerospace, defense, energy and drone technology.

Focus on Drone Technology

Attendees at Collab2025 learned how drones are shaping Tulsa’s innovation economy, from agriculture to transportation. The city has invested in specialized facilities like water and drone ports to test and scale these technologies. Leaders believe Tulsa is positioned to set the standard for drone development nationwide.

Engaging the Community

Day 1 of the event featured closed sessions, but Day 2 was open to the public with registration, offering residents a chance to explore interactive sessions, network with businesses and see demonstrations of Tulsa’s innovation in action. Organizers encouraged Tulsans to get involved and continue building momentum around the city’s innovation economy.

Looking Ahead

Hankins and Nichols emphasized that Tulsa’s designation as a Tech Hub is just the beginning. With new partnerships, research opportunities and workforce development programs underway, Tulsa is working to cement its place as a leader in technology and innovation.

For more information about Tulsa Innovation Labs and its ongoing projects, visit Tulsa Innovation Labs