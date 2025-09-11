Oklahoma fans spot Baker Mayfield mugshot in Temple parody poster

A parody movie poster, featuring Baker Mayfield’s mugshot, gains attention ahead of Saturday’s game in Philadelphia.

By: Hannah Sedgwick

-

The No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners are heading east this weekend to face Temple in a battle of undefeated teams, but the Owls are already sparking conversation off the field.

On Wednesday, Temple’s football program shared a parody poster on social media styled after the 2024 film “Twisters,” which was filmed in Oklahoma. The poster quickly caught fans’ attention — especially a detail hidden in the storm clouds.

The parody poster

The mock movie artwork shows a storm looming over a field, a nod to the original “Twisters” design. But tucked into the rain near the bottom corner is something unusual: former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield’s 2017 mugshot.

Mayfield never faced Temple during his college career, making the reference more surprising for Sooner fans.

Game details

Temple will host Oklahoma on Saturday, Sept. 13, at Lincoln Financial Field. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CDT, with gates opening at 10:30 a.m. Fans can watch the matchup nationally on ESPN2.

Both teams enter the game 2-0. The Sooners opened with a dominant 35-3 win over Illinois State before knocking off No. 15 Michigan 24-13. Temple, also unbeaten, aims to use home-field advantage to continue its strong start.

History between the teams

The Sooners and Owls have met only three times. Oklahoma holds a 2-1 edge in the series, including a commanding 51-3 victory last season in Norman. Temple’s only win in the series came in 1942.

What’s at stake

Oklahoma is trying to keep its top-15 ranking intact while building momentum in its first road test of the season. Temple, meanwhile, is looking for a statement win.

Kickoff is Saturday at 11 a.m. CDT.