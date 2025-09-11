Tulsa marks 50th naturalization ceremony on Sept. 11

Tulsa marks 50th naturalization ceremony at City Hall. Diverse group from 14 countries to take oath of allegiance, underscoring the city's vibrant international community.

By: Tiffany Lane

The city of Tulsa will celebrate a milestone Thursday with its 50th naturalization ceremony at City Hall.

The ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sept. 11 in the Council Chambers, where 20 people from 14 countries will take the oath of allegiance.

A milestone event

Since Tulsa began hosting ceremonies in 2019, hundreds have become U.S. citizens through the local events. Thursday’s ceremony continues that tradition while marking a significant benchmark.

The new citizens represent 14 countries, reflecting Tulsa’s growing diversity and international community.

Mayor’s keynote remarks

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols will deliver the keynote address. His remarks will highlight the significance of the date, Sept. 11, and the importance of citizenship.

Next steps for new citizens

Following the ceremony, participants will have the opportunity to register to vote and receive information about engaging with local government.