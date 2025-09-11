Port Harbor Dash returns to Port of Catoosa

The Port Harbor Dash returns to the Tulsa Port of Catoosa on Sept. 20 with a 5K, 10K and Family Fun Run supporting local manufacturing education programs.

Thursday, September 11th 2025, 8:52 am

By: Brooke Cox


The Port Harbor Dash is set to take place Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, at the Tulsa Port of Catoosa. The event includes a 5K, 10K and Family Fun Run, with all proceeds supporting local manufacturing education programs.

Registration for the Port Harbor Dash is open until race day. Participants can sign up online at runsignup.com/Race/OK/Catoosa/PortHarborDash.

History Of The Run

This marks the second year the Harbor Dash has returned following a pause during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to the break, the run was hosted for three years. Organizers say the event has quickly grown into a community tradition.

Community Connection

The Harbor Dash was created to connect the community with the Tulsa Port of Catoosa in a fun and active way.

The course highlights the scenic and historic setting of the port while promoting awareness of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System and the manufacturing companies located there.

Education And Workforce Programs

Tulsa Ports uses the event to help support its workforce and education efforts. The organization offers free educational tours of the port for schools, community groups and professional organizations.

It also sponsors manufacturing career fairs and programs that introduce students to potential career paths in Oklahoma’s workforce.

Updates on the event and Tulsa Ports’ educational programs are available on social media:

  1. Facebook: Tulsa Ports
  2. Instagram: @tulsaports
  3. LinkedIn: Tulsa Ports
Brooke Cox
Brooke Cox

Brooke Cox is a Digital Producer at News On 6, where she has been part of the team since August 2024.

