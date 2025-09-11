Back-to-school nutrition made simple for busy families

Registered dietitian Amanda Blackman shares simple, time-saving strategies for breakfast, lunch, and after-school snacks to keep kids nourished and happy during the school year.

By: Brooke Cox

With the school year underway, parents may already be scrambling to plan nutritious meals and snacks for their children.

Registered dietitian and nurse Amanda Blackman, a mother of two, shares strategies to simplify breakfast, lunch, and after-school snacks.

Breakfast on Busy Mornings

Breakfast doesn’t have to be complicated or time-consuming. Blackman emphasizes two priorities: speed and nutrition.

Simple, balanced options include cereal paired with fruit and a fortified milk alternative, such as Silk Kids, or regular milk. Pre-made options like frozen oat bars can also save time, allowing a balanced meal to be ready in under five minutes.

Packing Lunches Kids Will Eat

Lunchtime can be challenging, but a structured approach helps. Blackman recommends including items from all five food groups, offering variety in taste, texture, and flavor, and adding a fun element to encourage consumption.

A sample lunch might include a turkey sandwich, grapes, carrots, bell peppers, Greek yogurt with ranch seasoning, and a Danimals smoothie to provide calcium and vitamin D.

After-School Snacks

Afternoon snacks can bridge the gap between school and dinner. Blackman suggests building a snack platter with fruits, vegetables, cheese, crackers, and dips, allowing children to select their favorites.

Portable options, like Too Good and Co. pouches and Happy Tot multigrain cookies, provide convenient, nutritious snacks for on-the-go families.

Simplifying Nutrition for Families

By planning ahead and offering balanced, appealing options, parents can make mealtime less stressful and help children get the nutrients they need throughout the school day.