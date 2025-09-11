Oklahoma Highway Patrol: 1 Million lbs of Trash Cleared From 64 Sites Under Operation SAFE

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol unveiled new developments in Operation Safe, a state initiative aimed at addressing homelessness along Tulsa highways, during a live briefing.

By: David Prock

-

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol gave an update on Operation SAFE, an initiative by Governor Kevin Stitt to clear homeless encampments and people from state property, specifically along highways in the Tulsa area.

Lieutenant Mark Southall reported that 1 million pounds of trash and debris have been cleared from 64 sites over the seven days since the operation began.

Southall stressed that the goal of this operation is not to solve the problem of homelessness, but to clear people from state property where they are a risk to themselves and drivers. Southall stated that "most" auto-pedestrian incidents involved the homeless trying to cross roadways, though he did not provide specific statistics for that statement.

He added that no arrests have been made over the course of the sweeps and said that only one person had accepted the offer of help for local resources.

Related Stories

🔗 Oklahoma Highway Patrol expands homeless camp sweeps along Tulsa highways

🔗 Mental Health Association raises concerns about Gov. Stitt's 'Operation SAFE' plan

🔗 Tulsa's homeless shelters caught off guard by camp sweeps issued by the governor

🔗 Tulsa homeless sweep 'halfway done,' says OHP, with no arrests and one person accepting assistance

🔗 Tulsa homeless encampments cleared under Gov. Stitt’s 'Operation SAFE,' critics push back

🔗 Tulsa DA discusses Operation SAFE

🔗 Gov. Stitt targets Tulsa homeless encampments with Operation SAFE, Mayor Nichols responds

🔗 Tulsa County Democratic Party denounces Operation 'SAFE', calls for more housing and resources

🔗 Oklahoma governor's office: Tulsa homeless sweep will continue for 'as long as it takes'



