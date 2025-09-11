Join News On 6 at the 2025 Tulsa State Fair!

Join News On 6 at the 2025 Tulsa State Fair!

Thursday, September 11th 2025, 2:46 pm

By: News On 6


Tulsa, Ok -

News On 6 is excited to once again be a part of the Tulsa State Fair!

We’ll be inside the SageNet Center on the Upper Level on Opening Day (Thurs., Sept. 25) and both weekends (Sat/Sun, Sept. 27 & Sept. 28 and Oct. 4 & 5).

Stop by our booth on weekends between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thurs., Sept. 25) for a chance to meet some of your favorite News On 6 anchors, reporters & meteorologists.

And, make sure to spin the prize wheel while you're there for some News On 6 swag!

There's plenty to do out at the fair, so bring your family and friends and enjoy the rides, exhibits, sights, sounds and tastes of the 2025 Tulsa State Fair!
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 11th, 2025

August 29th, 2025

July 12th, 2025

May 17th, 2025

Top Headlines

September 13th, 2025

September 13th, 2025

September 13th, 2025

September 13th, 2025