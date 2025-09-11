103-year-old WWII Marine and lifelong pecan farmer honored with surprise

103-year-old Bristow local and WWII veteran, Joe Ihle, was honored in a surprise gathering by friends and neighbors celebrating his remarkable life and service.

By: Ryan Gillin

-

At first glance, it looked like an ordinary community lunch at Venue 66. Tables were set, and desserts like lemon bars and chocolate sheet cake waited on serving trays.

But this was no ordinary meal.

The guest of honor, 103-year-old Joe Ihle, a World War II veteran, lifelong pecan farmer, and beloved member of Bristow, walked in thinking it was just lunch with friends. Instead, what awaited him was a surprise, decades in the making.

“He has no idea,” Harold Nobles, organizer and friend of Ihle, said.

Known as “Papa Joe” to family and simply “a friend to everyone” in town, Ihle shook hands, cracked jokes, and greeted the crowd like a host welcoming guests.

What Joe didn’t know was that the people filling the room--Rotarians, family, and lifelong friends--had gathered to honor his service.

“I don’t know what they are doing,” Ihle said.

The announcement came.

“Today is a very special day,” said Dr. Jay Craig. “I have a letter that he knows nothing about.”

It was signed by General Eric M. Smith, Commandant of the United States Marine Corps, thanking Ihle for his service in the Battle of Iwo Jima and wishing him a happy 103rd birthday.

“Semper Fidelis,” the letter read, “on behalf of all Marines.”

“I can’t tell you how kind this is, but I can tell you how surprised I am,” Ihle said. “Absolutely had no idea. This room is filled with awfully good friends, and I appreciate every single one of you.”

In true Oklahoma fashion, the crowd broke into song, belting out “Oklahoma!” in his honor.

