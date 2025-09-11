Rogers County Fair begins its 111th year

The Rogers County Fair is celebrating its 111th year. The free fair features carnival rides, food, live music, fireworks, livestock shows, and a petting zoo.

By: Alyssa Miller

The Rogers County Fair is continuing its tradition of providing free, family fun September 11-14. This year is the 111th year of the fair. It is held at the Claremore Expo Center and offers free entry, parking, and entertainment. Here are 3 things to know before you go:

Entertainment

There is so much to see and do at the Rogers County Fair, from opening night fireworks to live music, livestock shows, fair food, and carnival rides. The fair also features vendors selling locally made items, a free kids activity area with a petting zoo, and a bubble/foam zone.

Hours

The barn opens each day of the fair at 9 a.m. for livestock and horse shows, including sheep, pigs, goats, dogs, rabbits, chickens, and more.

The County Square, where the vendors are set up, is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The County Green, where the kids' activities and petting zoo are, is open 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The Midway has all of the carnival rides and fair food vendors, and it is open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 1-5 p.m. and 6-10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The live music begins each night at 7 p.m. For a full list of entertainment, visit the fair website.

Location

The Rogers County Fair is at the Claremore Expo Center at 400 S Veterans Pkwy in Claremore. The fairgrounds include Expo Hall, a barn, an indoor arena, a covered outdoor arena, and a large parking lot.