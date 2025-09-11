OU men's basketball releases its full 2025-26 schedule

OU Men's Basketball unveils 2025-26 schedule with 31 games across multiple venues, including NBA arenas. Check out the full lineup and key dates.

By: Scott Pfeil

-

OU Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione and head coach Porter Moser announced the Sooners' full 2025-26 men's basketball schedule on Thursday.

Oklahoma will play 31 games in the regular season, 16 home games, 11 road games and four neutral-site games. The Sooners will open the season with an exhibition game against Wisconsin on October 24th at Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks. OU will play 2 other games at NBA arenas: Arizona State at PHX Arena (Phoenix Suns) on Dec. 6 and Oklahoma State at Paycom Center (Oklahoma City Thunder) on Dec. 13.

OU will open the regular season on Monday, November 3rd, as the Sooners will host Saint Francis. Additional non-conference home games include Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Nov. 11), Oral Roberts (Nov. 20), Alcorn State (Nov. 23), Kansas City (Dec. 16), Stetson (Dec. 22) and Mississippi Valley State (Dec. 29). The November 11th Arkansas-Pine Bluff game will be played at McCasland Field House and will be OU-student-only.

Non-conference road games will be at Gonzaga in the second game of the season on Nov. 8 (off campus at Spokane Arena) and at Wake Forest on Dec. 2 as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge. Last year, the SEC went 14-2 in the event.

Neutral-site non-conference action includes outings against Nebraska on Nov. 15 in Sioux Falls, S.D. (Sanford Pentagon), vs. Marquette on Nov. 28 in Chicago (Credit Union 1 Arena), vs. Arizona State and the Bedlam game.

Oklahoma will open conference play on January 3rd, hosting Ole Miss. All nine of OU's SEC opponents that visit Lloyd Noble Center in 2026 made the 2025 NCAA Tournament, including five that advanced to at least the Sweet 16: Florida (national champion), Auburn (Final Four), Alabama (Elite Eight), Arkansas (Sweet 16) and Ole Miss (Sweet 16).

OU will play five Saturday SEC home contests: Jan. 3 vs. Ole Miss, Jan. 17 vs. Alabama, Jan. 31 vs. Texas, Feb. 14 vs. Georgia and Feb. 21 vs. Texas A&M. Its four midweek home games will be Jan. 13 or 14 vs. Florida, Jan. 27 or 28 vs. Arkansas, Feb. 24 or 25 vs. Auburn and March 3 or 4 vs. Missouri.

The Sooners' five Saturday road contests in league action will be played Jan. 10 at Texas A&M, Jan. 24 at Missouri, Feb. 7 at Vanderbilt, Feb. 28 at LSU and March 7 at Texas. Their four midweek road games will be Jan. 6 or 7 at Mississippi State, Jan. 20 or 21 at South Carolina, Feb. 3 at Kentucky and Feb. 17 or 18 at Tennessee. Tennessee advanced to last season's Elite Eight and Kentucky to the Sweet 16.

Weekend dates for the 2026 SEC slate have been finalized, as have some midweek dates. Most of the midweek contests, however, will be announced by the conference office at a later time, as will tip times and TV network and streaming designations.

The SEC Tournament will be played at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for the fourth straight year. The event will run from March 11-15.