Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma opens catering business

Thursday, September 11th 2025, 5:50 pm
The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma is getting into the catering business.
It's called Table 24, and it's available for all sorts of events like weddings, corporate events, reunions and anniversaries.
The business will support their mission of fighting hunger in the 24 counties the food bank covers.
News On 6 Photojournalist Ally Stark has more.
For more information, click here.
September 11th, 2025
September 12th, 2025
September 12th, 2025
September 12th, 2025
September 13th, 2025
September 13th, 2025
September 13th, 2025
September 13th, 2025