Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma opens catering business

The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma is getting into the catering business. It's called Table 24, and it's available for all sorts of events like weddings, corporate events, reunions and anniversaries.

Thursday, September 11th 2025, 5:50 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The business will support their mission of fighting hunger in the 24 counties the food bank covers. 

For more information, click here.
